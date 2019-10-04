VIDEO: Kurt Okraku meets Tamale delegates

Ghana Football Association Presidential hopeful Kurt E.S Okraku's campaign train arrived in Tamale on Friday to meets delegates ahead of the upcoming elections.

The Executive Chairman of Dreams FC took time to share his ambitions and aspirations for Ghana Football if he is voted as president.

Mr. Okraku and his campaign team have been on tour to spread his messages for Ghana Football.

The Kurt Okraku team launched their manifesto in Accra before moving to Kumasi to continue with the campaigning.

Watch Video Below