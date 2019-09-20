VIDEO: Kurt Okraku submitting his forms with Shatta Wale undertune

Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential hopeful Kurt E.S Okraku caught the attention of the football fraternity with his Shatta Wale’s ‘Jah Guide’ song prior to the submission of his nomination forms on Friday.

The Dreams FC bankroller is seeking to replace former Ghana FA boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi and he has now made that interest formal by submitting his forms on Friday, September 20.

He will be expected to be vetted after reviews of his nomination form.

Mr. Okraku is set to unveil his manifesto to Ghanaians on Tuesday, September 24.

The event which will take place at the Auditorium of the Ghana Exim Bank in Accra at 10:00 am will be graced by several top football and sports personalities.

The ambitious and well-organised administrator will make his plans for the governance of Ghana football known to the football family as well as Ghanaians in general.

The unveiling of the manifesto by Kurt is expected to change the narrative an consume the media with his plans for the development of the game and quest to create ‘wealth for all’ as his main message.

With the slogan ‘Game Changer,’ Kurt is hoping to become the successor of Kwesi Nyantakyi to take Ghana football to another height as a powerhouse in Africa Football.

Watch how Mr. Okraku entered the GFA headquarters with Shatta Wale’s song below;