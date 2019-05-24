VIDEO: Kwadwo Asamoah scores GOLAZO in Inter Milan training ahead of crucial Empoli clash

Ghana star Kwadwo Asamoah scored a belter at Inter Milan training ahead of their crucial Serie A game against Empoli on Sunday.

Inter Milan are in danger of missing out on UEFA Champions football next season following their inconsistent campaign.

Luciano Spalletti's men are sitting on 4th spot - which is the final slot for the Champions League - with 66 points, one above city adversaries AC Milan ahead of the final round of the season.

The Nerazzurri are working strenuously at the Appiano Gentile training ground ahead of the crunch encounter as a win for them will guarantee their slot in next term Europe's elite football competition.

One player who seems charged for the impending game is versatile Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah. The former Juventus ace smashed a half volley golazo past goalkeeper Samir Handanovic during the side's Wednesday training session.

Watch the video below;

🚧 | LAVORI IN CORSO

🌐 Appiano Gentile 🧨 @Asabob20 ➡ #InterEmpoli pic.twitter.com/SwNbEZJiEO

— Inter (@Inter) May 22, 2019

Asamoah has made 41 appearances in all competitions for the club since joining in the summer from Juventus.

He has been named Ghana's deputy captain ahead of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.