VIDEO: Kwadwo Asamoah speaks on Black Stars arrival in Ismailia and expectations at AFCON

The Black Stars have arrived in Ismailia, Egypt where they will play their two opening group matches.

The team were met on arrival at the Cairo International Airport on Friday morning by Ghana’s Ambassador to Egypt Dr. Winfred Nii Okai Hammond and the Local Organising Committee for Egypt 2019.

Coach Kwesi Appiah and his side had a training session on Friday evening and we had a brief interaction with Black Stars deputy captain Kwadwo Asamoah.

Here is a clip from our interview with the Deputy Captain:

credit: Ghanafa.org