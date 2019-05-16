VIDEO: Kwasi Donsu scores a golazo to power Colorado Switchbacks to 1-0 win over Denver in US Open Cup

Ghanaian midfielder Kwasi Donsu scored a scorching goal for Colorado Switchbacks in their 1-0 win over Denver in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday night.

The 23-year-old released a rocket to beat goalkeeper Jacob Peterson to separate the two sides on the stroke of first half at home.

Donsu, was thrown into the game and discharged his duty with aplomb as the Switchbacks progressed into the next stage of the Cup match.

Just before halftime, Kwasi Donsu turned and fired a shot from 30 yards into the bottom left corner to give the Switchbacks the lead, in a game which featured former Medeama teammate Ibrahim Yaro.

The Switchbacks controlled the tempo of the game in the second half to see out the 1-0 result and move on to the next round.

The home side needed a lift after their defeat at Las Vegas to jump-start their 2019 season and the Ghanaian star was at hand to offer the required oxygen.

The Switchbacks will either travel to Phoenix Rising FC or host New Mexico United in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup on May 29th, depending on who wins their matchup.