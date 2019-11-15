VIDEO: Kwesi Appiah praises new assistant C.K Akonnor is SA win

Head coach of the Black Stars Kwesi Appiah has hailed the influence of his deputy CK Akonnor in team's win over South Africa on Thursday.

Akonnor, 45, replaced Ibrahim Tanko as deputy trainer late last month for the four-time Africa champions ahead of the two qualifying matches.

The former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko gaffer was on the bench when the Black Stars brought smiles to the faces of Ghanaians following their 2-0 win over South Africa in the first match of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Goals from either half by Thomas Partey and substitute Kudus Mohammed were enough for the four-time Africa champions to see off the Bafana Bafana.

Watch video below