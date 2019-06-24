VIDEO: LA Galaxy winger Ema Boateng hopes to start scoring after breaking duck

Emmanuel Boateng hopes to score more goals after netting his season's first on Saturday in LA Galaxy's 2-0 win at Cincinnati FC in the MLS.

The former Right to Dream Academy boy produced a clinical finish into the bottom corner from just inside the 18-yard box.

This was in the 12th minute and three minutes later Favio Alvarez reacted quickest to a poor clearance and fired into the bottom corner to double the Galaxy's lead.

''We controlled the game the first 15-20 minutes. I would say 20-25 minutes we were doing well, moving the way we wanted to but I think the second half wasn't pretty so we just have to work hard to maintain our lead,'' he said in a post match interview.

''It feels good. It's taken little too long to get it at this point of the season but there's still half of the season so we'll try to build on this and try to get more going forward.''