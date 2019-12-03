VIDEO: La Liga uses Twi & Pidgin to wish Michael Essien happy birthday

The official English Twitter account of Spanish La Liga has wished former Real Madrid midfielder a happy 37th birthday in Twi and pidgin English.

The ex-Ghana midfielder reunited with the manager, Jose Mourinho as he signed a season-long loan with Real Madrid on transfer deadline day in 2012.

Essien went on to make 21 appearances for the Whites and scored two goals.

The La Liga English accounted tweeted: “We dey wish former @realmadriden and Black Stars midfielder @MichaelEssien afihyia pa as he turns 37 today”.

Watch Essien score a breathtaking goal for Real Madrid in the 2012/13 campaign.

