VIDEO: Latif Blessing glitters as Los Angeles FC thrash LA Galaxy in MLS playoff quarterfinal

Ghanaian forward Latif Blessing was at his usual best as Los Angeles FC hammer city rivals LA Galaxy 5-3 in the Major League Soccer quarterfinal playoff on Friday morning.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic-led LA Galaxy were the bookies least favourites to advance to the semifinal of the MLS playoff ahead of their much-anticipated El Trafico derby against Los Angeles FC at the Banc of California Stadium.

Los Angeles FC needed just 16 minutes on clock to make their mark in the game when talisman Carlos Vela handed them a deserving lead from close range.

Bob Bradley’s side got their cushioning in the 40th minute courtesy another strike from Vela. Latif Blessing weighed in a perfect through ball to Brian Rodriguez who teed up a low cross to Vela to tap into an empty net.

But Argentine midfielder Cristian Pavon brought Galaxy back into the game a minute later before Zlatan Ibrahimovic leveled the score line 10 minutes after recess.

However, a brace from Adama Diomande and a goal from Diego Rossi late on in the match were enough to bury Galaxy 5-3.

Blessing — who exhibited high quality display — enjoyed the entire duration of the game.

Los Angeles will engage Seattle Sounders who defeated Real Salt Lake 2-0 in the other quarterfinal match at the semifinal stage.

Watch Blessing’s sublime Xavi-esque through ball which led to the Los Angeles FC’s second goal of the match below;

?s=21