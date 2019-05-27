VIDEO: Latif Blessing scores first MLS goal of the season in LAFC big win over Montreal

Latif Blessing scored his first goal of the season in Los Angeles FC's 4-2 win over Montreal Impact in the MLS on Friday.

Blessing backheeled Diego Rossi's pass in front of goal for his first goal of the year.

In the seventh minute, Impact goalkeeper Evan Bush tried to clear a ball out of the back and banged it off a lurking Christian Ramirez, resulting in a bizarre opening goal.

In the 28th minute, Vela took a lovely throughball from Eduard Atuesta, carried toward goal, and slotted past Bush for his 15th goal of the year.

Vela connected with Tristan Blackmon on a 55th-minute corner kick to make it 4-0.

The Impact did get one back in the 70th minute, with Maximiliano Urruti's tight-angle shot missing the target but bouncing off Eddie Segura for the own goal.

Then, in the 84th minute, Anthony Jackson-Hamel drew a push in the box from Walker Zimmerman, and Saphir Taider converted the penalty kick.