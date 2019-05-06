VIDEO: Liberty Professional coach Reginald Asante pleased with draw in Dawu

Liberty Professionals coach Reginald Asante is satisfied by his side's performance in their goalless draw with Dreams FC in the Special Competition on Sunday.

The Scientific Soccer Lads traveled to Dawu to pick a valuable point after both sides had created several chances in a pulsating game.

"Coming away, it's better to pick a point," he said after a game. "There are three thing in a game. We wanted a win but we are comfortable with a point," he added.

"It was an interesting game, the two sides were strong, we created lots of chances, at least we were able to hold Dreams in their attacking movement and I think it was a really good game for us," he concluded.

The draw leaves Liberty fifth on the table in Zone B of the tournament.

The Dansoman based club will return to the capital to play leaders Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium on Match Day 10.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW