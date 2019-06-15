VIDEO: Liverpool star Sadio Mane receives heroes welcome after joining Senegal camp

Liverpool Champions League winning star Sadio Mane received a heroes welcome after joining his Senegalese teammates in camp ahead of the Nations Cup.

The 27-year old arrived in camp on Thursday after enjoying an extended break following a long season with the Reds, which saw him finish joint EPL top scorer with Mohammed Salah and Pierre Emerick Augbamayeng.

Mane Scored 26 goals in all competitions as the Merseyside club finished just a point behind Manchester City in the English Premier League.

He became the first Senegalese to win the UEFA Champions League after starring in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Tottenham in the finals at the Wanda Metropolitano early this month.

The former Southampton attacker will be expected to pay a similar role at the Nations Cup in Egypt with the Teranga Lions.

Senegal are in group C with Algeria, Kenya and Tanzania.

