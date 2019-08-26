GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

VIDEO: Los Angeles FC ace Latif Blessing bags BRACE in six-goal thriller derby draw with LA Galaxy

Published on: 26 August 2019
VIDEO: Los Angeles FC ace Latif Blessing bags BRACE in six-goal thriller derby draw with LA Galaxy
Latif Blessing scored two goals for Los Angeles FC against LA Galaxy

Latif Blessing scored a first half brace to help Los Angeles FC draw 3-3 with LA Galaxy in the MLS on Sunday.

The former Ghana Premier League MVP got on the scoresheet for the first time after 12 minutes.

He arrives at the far post at the perfect moment to head home the equalizer after Zlatan Ibrahimovic had opened the scoring after just two minutes.

Two goals in one minute by Ibrahimovic and Cristian Pavon gave Galaxy and 3-1 lead by the 16th minute.

Just before the half-time whistle, Blessing rounded the goalkeeper before firing home to reduce the deficit.

Carlos Vela scored on 53 minutes to draw the home team level.

Watch Latif Blessing's first goal:

 

Watch Latif Blessing's second goal:

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments