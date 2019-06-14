VIDEO: Majeed Waris' ex-wife makes SHOCKING disclosure about their marriage after AFCON exclusion

Former wife of Majeed Waris, Habeeba Sinare has boldly expressed her delight over the exclusion of the FC Porto striker from Ghana's squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite his rich vein of form whiles on a season-long loan at French Ligue 1 side FC Nantes last term, Waris was shockingly omitted from the Black Stars final 23-man squad for the forthcoming continental football showpiece in Egypt.

According to the sassy model-now-turned-midwife, the 27-year-old is being paid for maltreating her since they married in 2017.

Waris and Habeeba tied the knot in 2017 but divorced after just sixteen months and reports suggest that Portugal-based striker has been denied access to his son by the wife.

Habeeba Sinare is the daughter of Alhaji Sinare, former NDC Member of Parliament for Central Ayawaso who has served at Ghana’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and a niece to celebrated actress Kalsoum Sinare.