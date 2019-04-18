VIDEO: Majeed Waris scores on 100th Ligue 1 appearance as Nantes shock PSG

Striker Majeed Waris scored his fifth league goal of the season in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Paris-Saint Germain in the Ligue 1.

Thilo Kehrer was caught out by Coulibaly, who moved into the box before picking out Samuel Moutoussamy — the midfielder miscued his shot.

But it served Majeed Waris perfectly, and the Ghana international finished from close range in 44th minute to celebrate his 100th Ligue 1 Conforama appearance in style.

PSG's veteran Italian goalkeeper Buffon denied Waris a brace and hist team's fourth in the 67th minute before PSG rallied.

Watch Abdul Majeed Waris' goal for FC Nantes in their 3-2 win over PSG