Ivory Coast set up an appetising 2019 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final clash against Algeria following a 1-0 win over Mali at Suez Stadium in Suez on Monday evening.

The Eagles were the better side for most of the match, but were ultimately undone by a Wilfried Zaha sucker punch late in the second half, as they fell victim to the Elephants at an African showpiece for the umpteenth time.

Ivory Coast will now face Algeria for a place in the final four at the same venue on Thursday evening.