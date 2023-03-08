VIDEO: Man United legend Evra nearly walks out of interview after Partey vs Casemiro comparison

Former Manchester United left-back, Patrice Evra believes Brazilian midfielder Casemiro is a better player than Thomas Partey and there is no need for comparison.

The Manchester United legend was on the Joel Beya podcast when the debate over who the best defensive midfielder is between the duo popped up.

Evra, who almost left the show, insists even Partey will confess he is no where close to the five-time UEFA Champions League winner.

"Partey's a good player. He ain't Casemiro, trust me! And if we have Partey on this show one day, he will say, 'Joel [Beya], don't do this to me, man,’” said Evra.

Both players are having an incredible season in the English Premier League, with Partey inspiring Arsenal to top of the table while Casemiro scored in the EFL Cup final against Newcastle United.

Manchester United suffered their worst defeat since the arrival of the Brazilian after Liverpool mauled the Red Devils 7-0 on Sunday.

