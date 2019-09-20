VIDEO: Massive convoy leads Geroge Afriyie to submit Ghana FA presidential election forms

Ghana Football Association presidential aspirant George Afriyie was well accompanied as he trooped in to the FA Secretariat to submit his forms on Friday

The former Vice President of the FA who has been tipped as one of the favorite candidates for the position had his forms endorsed by most of the Premier League and Division One clubs according to our checks

The President of Okyeman Planners was accompanied by his campaign team and was met on arrival by fans as he trooped into the building to submit his forms on deadline day

All aspirants will undergo a mandatory FIFA integrity test after which the stage will be set for what is expected to be the most keenly contested elections in the history of Ghana football.

Vetting for the qualified candidates is scheduled for September 26 to October 1 with the elections slated for October 25, 2019,in Accra.