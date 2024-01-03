VIDEO: Match Commisssioner Charles Darkwah collapses after attack by RTU fans

Experienced match commissioner Charles Dankwah has collapsed after he was attacked by irate Real Tamale United fans during the first half of their outstanding Premier League match against Medeama in Tamale.

Paramedics worked to revive the Kumasi-based match commissioner but the unfortunate incident has delayed the start of the second half.

The fans attacked the referees but appears the match commissioner was caught in the crossfire.

Medeama are raising alarm amid calls for the match to be abandoned.

The Pride of the North, who are battling relegation, are hell bent on winning against the champions.

Real Tamale United have lost their last five matches and are in danger of returning to the Division One after just the first round.

Meanwhile, Medeama SC are hoping to bounce back from the defeat to Young Africans in the CAF Champions League.

