VIDEO: Mathew Cudjoe scores 'Messi-esque cute chip goal' to open account for Dundee United

Published on: 05 August 2023
Mathew Anim Cudjoe

Mathew Anim Cudjoe reminded all and sundry about his wizardry when he scored his first-ever goal for Dundee United on Friday, 4 August 2023, in their Scottish Championship opener.

The Tangerines put on a show and recorded a huge 4-0 win at Gayfield Park.

Cudjoe received a threaded pass from Louis Moult which sent him one-on-one with Derek Gaston, the Arbroath goalkeeper.

The 19-year-old then slowed his speed before dinking the ball over and above the goalkeeper to make it 2-0.

Glenn Middleton scored the opening goal and Craig Sibbald made it three-nil before Louis Moult scored the fourth at the end of the opening 45 minutes.

Cudjoe was substituted in the 77th minute by Miller Thompson.

Watch Mathew Anim Cudjoe's classy finish for Dundee United 

 

 

