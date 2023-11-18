VIDEO: Mathew Cudjoe scores screamer in Scotland but Dundee United exit Cup

Mathew Cudjoe scored a wonderful goal for Dundee United on Friday, 17 November 2023, but that was not enough to prevent elimination from the Scottish Challenge Cup.

The Ghana youth international cut inside before curling what seemed a harmless strike at goal.

However, Sam Long made a meal of his effort and eventually dropped the ball over the line to level the tie on 27 minutes.

United went on to lose 4-2 at Falkirk.

Cudjoe has now tallied six goals in all competitions this season.