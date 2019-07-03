VIDEO: Mauritania 0-0 Tunisia- 2019 Africa Cup of Nations highlights

Tunisia drew 0-0 with Mauritania in their final 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group E match at the Suez Stadium in Egypt on Tuesday night.

As a result, the Carthage Eagles progressed to the Round of 16 as runners-up, while the Lions of Chinguetti bowed out of the tournament.

The Lions of Chinguetti threatened first through Ismael Diakhite as Mauritania looked to grab a surprise lead against the 2004 AFCON champions.

The US Tataouine forward's right-footed shot was saved by Tunisia goalkeeper Mouez Hassen four minutes into the encounter.