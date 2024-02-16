VIDEO: Mavis Acheampong's touching tribute to her late husband Raphael Dwamena

Mavis Acheampong, the wife of the late Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena, has paid a touching tribute to her husband, describing him as "more than a husband".

In her eulogy, which was read at the funeral ceremony on Friday in Accra, Mavis spoke fondly of her husband, remembering the happy times they shared.

"Rapha, your name still echoes in my heart with warmth and melody," she began. "Reflecting on our shared years of bliss, I find solace in precious memories of your laughter, wisdom, and the love that defined us."

Mavis went on to describe her husband as more than just a partner, saying, "You were more than a husband; you were my confidant, guide, and the source of irreplaceable love."

She poignantly reflected on the pain of losing her husband, saying, "My heart bears scars from your untimely departure, but I’m grateful for the time we had."

Concluding her tribute, Mavis said, "Until we reunite, your memory is my solace and your love, my eternal guide. Sleep well, my Rapha."

Dwamena died on November 11, 2023, after suffering a heart attack during a league match in Albania.

Dwamena represented Ghana nine times, scoring two goals. He played for various clubs, notably Levante and Real Zaragoza in Spain.

However, his career was hampered by health issues after being diagnosed with a heart problem in 2017.

Despite this setback, he displayed remarkable talent on the field, amassing nearly 200 matches as a professional footballer, with an impressive record of 98 goals and 42 assists.