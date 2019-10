Black Stars B coach Maxwell Konadu remains optimistic ahead of the WAFU Cup of Nations final against Senegal on Sunday.

The ex-Asante Kotoko coach believes his side will be making history on Sunday by defending the title they won two years ago.

Captain Shafiu Mumuni insists the team will bring the cup home with technical director Oti Akenteng expects a tough game against the hosts.

