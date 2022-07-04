Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

VIDEO: Maxwell Woledzi nets debut Vitoria Guimaraes goal in pre-season friendly

Published on: 04 July 2022
VIDEO: Maxwell Woledzi nets debut Vitoria Guimaraes goal in pre-season friendly

Ghanaian defender Maxwell Woledzi netted his first goal for Portuguese side Vitoria SC on Thursday.

He scored the club's fourth goal in a 5-1 pre-season friendly victory over So Lourenço do Douro.

The young defender also impressed in central defence for Vitoria, who continue their preparations for the upcoming season.

The 20-year-old joined Vitoria SC earlier this month from Danish side Norsdjaelland in a deal reportedly worth 400,000 euros.

Woledzi signed a three-year contract and has teamed up with compatriot and Ghana goalkeeper Abdul Mumin.

Watch video below:

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more