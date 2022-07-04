VIDEO: Maxwell Woledzi nets debut Vitoria Guimaraes goal in pre-season friendly

Ghanaian defender Maxwell Woledzi netted his first goal for Portuguese side Vitoria SC on Thursday.

He scored the club's fourth goal in a 5-1 pre-season friendly victory over So Lourenço do Douro.

The young defender also impressed in central defence for Vitoria, who continue their preparations for the upcoming season.

The 20-year-old joined Vitoria SC earlier this month from Danish side Norsdjaelland in a deal reportedly worth 400,000 euros.

Woledzi signed a three-year contract and has teamed up with compatriot and Ghana goalkeeper Abdul Mumin.

