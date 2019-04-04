GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

VIDEO: Medeama beat ten-man Asante Kotoko 1-0 in Special Competition

Published on: 04 April 2019
VIDEO: Medeama beat ten-man Asante Kotoko 1-0 in Special Competition
Medeama

Medeama put Asante Kotoko to flight with a 1-0 win at the T&A Park in Tarkwa on Thursday in the Special Competition.

The Mauve and Yellows were awarded a penalty in the 35th minute after Kotoko defender Abass Mohammed blocked a goal bound header on the line with his hand.

Referee Maxwell Hansen pointed to the spot for a penalty and also flashed the straight red card on the left back.

Striker Kwame Boateng converted a first half penalty to punish his former side on on a rain-soaked pitch.

Medeama were playing their first match in the competition after their opener against Berekum Chelsea was postponed.

 

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations