VIDEO: Medeama defender engages in heated exchange with assistant referee after Kotoko defeat

In the aftermath of Medeama's 1-0 defeat to Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday, defender Kwadwo Amoako expressed his dissatisfaction with the officiating, particularly a controversial penalty awarded to Kotoko that sealed the victory, ending their winless streak.

Amoako, who was among the substitutes, took his frustration to the field, confronting the match official in a heated exchange that escalated to physical contact.

The disagreement between Amoako and the assistant referee involved both parties using their hands, and although they were quickly separated, the argument persisted.

Kotoko vs Medeama yesterday Down right indiscipline by the Medeama player. I’m not sure whether the referee first poked his face but whatever it’s, the player’s confrontation and poking the referee’s eye is unacceptable. Disciplinary action must not delay to inject sense into… pic.twitter.com/kzNJCJGjpT — Jerome Otchere (@JeromeOtchere) November 20, 2023

This incident adds to the controversies surrounding the league over the weekend, as another unfortunate event occurred with the assault on Nsoatreman FC coach Maxwell Konadu.

The Ghana Police are now on a manhunt for two individuals who attacked Konadu after their team's 0-0 draw against Bofoakwa Tano in Sunyani.