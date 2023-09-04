VIDEO: Medeama striker Jonathan Sowah's sensational strike validates Black Stars call-up

Jonathan Sowah made an emphatic response to his debut call-up to the Black Stars by delivering a breathtaking performance that has quickly made him a trending topic.

The striker, who earned his first-ever call-up to the national team on Saturday, wasted no time in justifying his selection. On Sunday, he played a pivotal role in propelling Medeama to a triumphant victory over Dreams FC in the Champion of Champions Cup.

In this thrilling encounter, Sowah displayed his scoring prowess by netting both of Medeama's goals in their 2-1 victory. However, it was his second goal that truly stole the show. Sowah unleashed a remarkable strike that left the goalkeeper with no chance, earning him well-deserved applause for his exceptional skill.

🚨🇬🇭 OH MY DAYSS!!! What a goal from @MedeamaSC’s striker Jonathan Sowah against Dreams FC in the ‘Champion of Champions’ final this evening 🤯🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/la7xksZk75 — Football View (@FootballViewYT) September 3, 2023

With this remarkable performance behind him, Sowah is now turning his focus to the Black Stars as they begin preparations for a crucial match against the Central African Republic in Kumasi on Thursday. His stellar display has undoubtedly raised expectations and excitement surrounding his debut for the national team.