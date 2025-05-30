VIDEO: Michael Essien visits Black Stars ahead of Trinidad and Tobago clash in London

Legendary Ghanaian midfielder Michael Essien has visited the Black Stars team ahead of their game against Trinidad and Tobago at the Unity Cup tournament.

The former Chelsea player met the technical team led by his ex-teammate Otto Addo and vice chairman of the management committee Stephen Appiah. He also shared the moment with players of the national team, most of whom revere him.

The Black Stars lost their opening game against Nigeria last Wednesday despite a spirited second half display, inspired by one of Essien's students, Caleb Yirenkyi. Essien has been working with the 19-year-old at FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark.

Ghana will be hoping to salvage some pride when they face Caribbean nation Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday.

Essien enjoyed a stellar career, playing for some of the best clubs in the world including Real Madrid.

Following his retirement in 2021, the former AC Milan midfielder decided to venture into management.

Watch video below: