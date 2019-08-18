VIDEO: Minnesota United striker Abu Danladi scores dramatic late equalizer in MLS

Ghanaian striker Abu Danladi snatched an injury time equalizer to earn a 1-1 draw for Minnesota United against Orlando City in the MLS on Saturday night.

The 23-year-old was introduced early on in the 28th minute for the injured Angelo Rodriguez.

Former Manchester United winger Nani gave Orlando City the lead with a converted spot-kick.

In the dying embers, smashed home from 12 yards after a flicked on header dropped in front of him inside the box.

Danladi has had a difficult season battling injuries and getting limited game time.

Watch Abu Danladi's equalizer below: