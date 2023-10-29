GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

VIDEO: Mohammed Kudus and Jordan Pickford square off after tackle on West Ham star

Published on: 29 October 2023
VIDEO: Mohammed Kudus and Jordan Pickford square off after tackle on West Ham star

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford found themselves in the referee's book during Everton's 1-0 victory over West Ham at the London Stadium. The incident occurred when Kudus hit the ground after a challenge from behind by James Tarkowski.

Pickford, however, appeared unconvinced and voiced his scepticism while Kudus was on the ground. This prompted Kudus to leap to his feet and confront Pickford, chest to chest.

The tackle appeared rather reckless, with Kudus seemingly subjected to a high challenge, but no action was taken, and there was no VAR check. Nevertheless, it caused quite a commotion on the pitch.

TalkSPORT's commentator for the game, Olly Clink, provided insights on the incident live from the London Stadium, stating, "The tackle looked pretty silly, he was flying into him. No action has been taken on that, there’s no VAR check on it, but it caused quite a stir."

Clink continued, "All the players started surrounding the referee, Jordan Pickford came out and was furious. He got a yellow card for his trouble. Kudus got involved, they had a bit of a scrap. It was almost all XIs around the referee. It all resulted with an Everton free-kick!"

 

Former Arsenal star Perry Groves, alongside Clink, added, "I think it was given as offside as Tarkowski’s come into the back of Kudus. Pickford got himself involved for no reason and run 20-yards. It was a lot of pushing and shoving, playground stuff."

In the aftermath of the incident, England goalkeeper Pickford couldn't help but chuckle as he received a yellow card. He was subsequently jeered by the home fans for the remainder of the first half.

It was Kudus first Premier League start since joining West Ham from Ajax, and it didn't go as planned. Kudus has scored three goals including a stunning goal against Newcastle United early this month.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more