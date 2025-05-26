VIDEO: Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana visit Black Stars camp in London ahead of Unity Cup

England-based duo Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana have visited the Black Stars team ahead of the Unity Cup in London.

The English Premier League stars have been excluded from coach Otto Addo's 23-man squad for the four-nation tournament due to minor injuries.

However, the West Ham and Southampton players took the opportunity to visit the team as preparations begins ahead of the game against Nigeria on Thursday.

Both Kudus and Sulemana endured a tough season in England with the latter's Southampton suffering relegation to the English Championship.

Meanwhile, in their absence, coach Otto Addo has invited several new players including FC Nordsjaelland's Caleb Yirenkyi.

‘’Team building is a process that takes time, and it's not something that happens overnight. Therefore, this is a great opportunity to give some of our young players a chance to prove themselves. Our aim is to create competition within the team, which can only be achieved by providing an equal platform for all our talents to showcase their skills," said Otto Addo.

The Black Stars will open their tournament with a game against the Super Eagles on Thursday.

Jamaica and the Trinidad and Tobago will also face off on Wednesday at the Gtech Community Stadium.

