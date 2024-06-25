VIDEO: Mohammed Kudus includes Thomas Partey and three West Ham teammate in Ultimate Team

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has named his ultimate eleven from the English Premier League.

Kudus, who enjoyed an outstanding first season in the English topflight league, included three of his West Ham teammates and Ghanaian compatriot Thomas Partey.

Although Partey played less matches last season due to injury, his presence in the Arsenal team was enormous as they finished the season in second place.

“Yeah my countryman TP, I think I will go for him as a defensive midfielder. Calm on the ball, controls the game and I just like him," he said while developing his squad.

Emerson Palmieri, Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen - West Ham's Player of the Season - with two players from the Hammers in the Ultimate Team.

Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson made the squad ahead of Alisson with Kyle Walker, Virgil Van Dijk and William Saliba also making the defence.

Partey heralds the midfield alongside Paqueta and Kevin De Bruyne.

Also in the team is De Bruyne's teammate and compatriot Jeremy Doku as well as Erling Haaland.

