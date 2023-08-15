VIDEO: Mohammed Kudus leaves young fan in shock with lovely gesture

A young Ajax fan was left speechless following a heartwarming moment with Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

The Black Stars attacking midfielder, who could leave Ajax this summer, spent time with fans of the club during Opening Day.

The event is used to present the squad to fans for the new Dutch Eredivisie season.

In a video shared on social media, Kudus was spotted handing the young fan one of the balls for the ceremony.

The supporter could not believe his eyes as the Brighton-target walked to him to gift him the Opening Day ball.

Kudus got off to a bright start in the new season, scoring in the 4-1 win against Heracles Almelo on Saturday.

The 23-year-old is currently on the radar of West Ham United with the Hammers preparing a 40 million Euro offer for the services of the midfielder.

Kudus is also a target for Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal in the transfer window.

Watch video below:

https://www.tiktok.com/@afcajax/video/7265049298486709537?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc