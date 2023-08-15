GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

VIDEO: Mohammed Kudus leaves young fan in shock with lovely gesture

Published on: 15 August 2023
VIDEO: Mohammed Kudus leaves young fan in shock with lovely gesture

A young Ajax fan was left speechless following a heartwarming moment with Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus. 

The Black Stars attacking midfielder, who could leave Ajax this summer, spent time with fans of the club during Opening Day.

The event is used to present the squad to fans for the new Dutch Eredivisie season.

In a video shared on social media, Kudus was spotted handing the young fan one of the balls for the ceremony.

The supporter could not believe his eyes as the Brighton-target walked to him to gift him the Opening Day ball.

Kudus got off to a bright start in the new season, scoring in the 4-1 win against Heracles Almelo on Saturday.

The 23-year-old is currently on the radar of West Ham United with the Hammers preparing a 40 million Euro offer for the services of the midfielder.

Kudus is also a target for Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal in the transfer window.

Watch video below:

https://www.tiktok.com/@afcajax/video/7265049298486709537?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more