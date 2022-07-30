VIDEO: Mohammed Kudus scores another stunning goal for Dutch champions Ajax

Substitute Mohammed Kudus scored another stunning goal for Ajax but this time it wasn’t enough as the Dutch champions lost to Johan Cruyff Shield to PSV on Saturday night.

The goal followed his stunner in midweek in the win against Shakhtar Donetsk in a pre-season friendly.

But on Saturday his low shot which found the left corner turned out to be only a consolation as Ajax were beaten 5-3 at Amsterdam ArenA.

Kudus has been in sensational form heading into the new season which will commence next week.

The midfielder has produced four goals in four games, with pundits predicting an explosive 2022/23 season for Kudus.

Last season he struggled with injuries which limited him to just 16 league appearances.