GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

VIDEO: Mohammed Kudus scores sensational bicycle kick in West Ham's game against Brentford

Published on: 04 November 2023
VIDEO: Mohammed Kudus scores sensational bicycle kick in West Ham's game against Brentford

Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus continued his scoring run for West Ham after netting a stunning acrobatic goal in the game against Brentford.

The 23-year-old volleyed home from a brilliant cross from Michail Antonio to cancel out an early Brentford lead.

Neal Maupay opened the scoring for the host after just 11 minutes before Kudus levelled eight minutes later for the visitors.

Jarrod Bowen seven minutes later to give West Ham United the lead for the first time in the game.

However, Brentford returned from the break to score two more goals to snatch victory away from West Ham.

Konstantinos Mavropanos scored an own goal before Nathan Collins headed home the winner in the 69th minute. 

Kudus has now scored two Premier League goals for the Hammers, with his first against Newcastle United.

Watch video below:

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more