VIDEO: Mohammed Kudus scores stunning goal as West Ham beat Freiburg in Europa League

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus scores a sensational goal to record his seventh strike for the club as the Hammers defeated Freiburg in the Europa League.

The Black Stars midfielder opened the scoring for the English outfit after majestically controlling a pass from Edson Alvarez before firing home.

Alvarez went from provider to scorer as West Ham doubled the advantage before the break.

Kudus has now scored three goals in five matches in the Europa League as the London club finished top of Group A.

West Ham have now progressed to the knockout phase and will find out their opponents in the next round after the draw to be held on December 18.

The former Ajax star has also netted three times in the English Premier League with his other goal coming in the Carabao Cup against Arsenal.

Kudus was replaced in the 88th minute by Ivorian winger Maxwel Cornet with West Ham shifting their attention to the Premier League clash against Wolves on Sunday.

