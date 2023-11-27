VIDEO: Mohammed Kudus teaches Ghanaian football terms to West Ham teammate

West Ham United midfielder Mohammed Kudus took a delightful break from the pitch to engage in a cultural exchange with his Greek teammate, Konstantinos Mavropanos.

In a viral video, Kudus showcased the camaraderie between the players as he introduced Mavropanos to some common Ghanaian football terms.

With a beaming smile, Kudus led a playful language lesson, teaching Mavropanos phrases like "ball gbe" (football addict), "sulia" (nutmeg), and "dang-belle" (overhead kick). These terms, rooted in languages like Twi, Ga, and Hausa, offer a glimpse into the rich linguistic diversity of Ghanaian football culture.

The video gained widespread attention as Kudus challenged Mavropanos to guess the meanings of the Ghanaian phrases. Much to the surprise of many, Mavropanos displayed quick thinking and accurately guessed the meanings of some terms. The shared joy between the players highlighted the positive and inclusive atmosphere within the team.

Beyond the entertainment factor, the video resonated with Ghanaians, who were excited to witness their languages and football culture featured on an international platform. The heartwarming exchange exemplified the unity and friendship within the West Ham United squad, showcasing the power of sport to bring people from diverse backgrounds together.