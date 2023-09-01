VIDEO: Mohammed Kudus warms up ahead of potential West Ham debut

The highly anticipated moment is here as Mohammed Kudus prepares for his potential debut with West Ham.
The attacking midfielder recently joined the West Ham squad from Ajax earlier this week and has been named on the bench against Luton Town on Friday.
Fans are eagerly waiting to see if Kudus will be introduced later in the game, marking his first appearance for the Irons.
Mohammed Kudus 🇬🇭 trains ahead of his West Ham debut tonight. pic.twitter.com/5BNSCG3scO
— Ghanasoccernet.com (@Ghanasoccernet) September 1, 2023