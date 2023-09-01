GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Mohammed Kudus warms up ahead of potential West Ham debut

Published on: 01 September 2023
The highly anticipated moment is here as Mohammed Kudus prepares for his potential debut with West Ham.

The attacking midfielder recently joined the West Ham squad from Ajax earlier this week and has been named on the bench against Luton Town on Friday.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see if Kudus will be introduced later in the game, marking his first appearance for the Irons.

 

