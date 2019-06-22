VIDEO: Mohammed Trezeguet's stunner earns Egypt opening day victory

Mahmoud Hassan 'Trezeguet's beauty of a goal in the 41st minute proved to be the difference as Egypt kicked off their Total Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2019 campaign on a winning note with a 1-0 victory over Zimbabwe at a fully packed Cairo International Stadium on Friday night.

Roared on by their enthusiastic home fans who came to the stadium in full voice and full color, the Pharaohs should have won by a bigger margin had they been more clinical with the chances that came their way especially in the opening 45 minutes of the Group A clash.

But, they ensured the most important bit of the night, the three points, remained within their guard as they started off their journey for a record-stretching eighth African crown in a positive way.

Trezeguet gave the hosts a much deserved lead four minutes to the break with a peach of a goal. The winger broke down on the left before playing a quick one-two with Ayman Ashraf and unleashing a curling shot that beat the Zimbabwe keeper Edmore Sibanda.

credit: cafonline.com