Morocco defeated Ivory Coast 1-0 in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Group D match at the Al Salam Stadium in Egypt on Friday evening.

As a result, the Atlas Lions progressed to the round of 16, while the Elephants will have to defeat Namibia in their last group game in order to qualify.

The Elephants threatened first through Jonathan Kodjia, whose header was cleared off the goal-line by Romain Saiss a minute into the game.