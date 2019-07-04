VIDEO: MTN hands over newly-constructed training pitch to Asante Kotoko

MTN have handed over a newly constructed training pitch to giants Asante Kotoko at Adako Jachie.

The short ceremony took place on Thursday, 4 July 2019.

The project, a well-fenced green grass field of approved dimension, was financed by leading telecommunication company as part of its sponsorship deal with the club.

It is the second playing field to be constructed by MTN at the Adako Jachie ground.

Mr. William Tetteh of MTN Capital Projects Group officially opens the new training pitch for @AsanteKotoko_SC with a penalty kick. #WeDey4U #MTNAsanteKotoko pic.twitter.com/GsX4AYiJIS — MTN Ghana (@MTNGhana) July 4, 2019