Published on: 04 July 2019
VIDEO: MTN hands over newly-constructed training pitch to Asante Kotoko
Mr. Noel Kojo-Ganson, Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Ghana officially handing over the new training pitch to the management of Asante Kotoko.

MTN have handed over a newly constructed training pitch to giants Asante Kotoko at Adako Jachie. 

The short ceremony took place on Thursday, 4 July 2019.

The project, a well-fenced green grass field of approved dimension, was financed by leading telecommunication company as part of its sponsorship deal with the club.

It is the second playing field to be constructed by MTN at the Adako Jachie ground.

 

