VIDEO: Mybet.africa unveils new brand ambassador and mouthwatering AFCON promo

Leading sports betting firm in Africa, Mybet.africa has unveiled Tema based Hiplife artiste, Ponobiom as the brand ambassador of mybet.africa brand campaigns and also a special promotion for It’s patrons this AFCON season dubbed “I Bet Ghana Will Score” in a short ceremony at their office in Accra.

Explaining how the new promotion works, The Marketing Head at Mybet.africa stated that customers will be given 5 Ghana cedis bonus for each goal Ghana scores in the AFCON 2019 tournament in Egypt. To be eligible for the promotion, customers are expected to place a bet of ¢10 and above on a ticket that includes a Ghana match, or on a Ghana match only during this AFCON.

He revealed that Mybet.Africa was confident of this badge of Black Stars players and expect them to break the 37 years jinx of failing to win the competition and edged Ghanaians to rally their support to the Black Stars while taking advantage of the ‘I Bet Ghana Will Score’ promo to win cash.

“This is a double joy bonus for all Ghanaians to massively rally their support behind Ghana to clinch a silverware at the AFCON 2019 showpiece," he stated at the unveiling ceremony.

On the role that Hip-life artiste, Ponobiom is expected to play as Mybet.africa ‘s campaign ambassador, the marketing head stated that he expects the hip-life artiste's influence to generate a lot of interest from Ghanaians on their numerous campaigns.

Ponobiom on his part expressed his delight at his association with Mybet.africa and promised to hit the ground running soon with a lot of campaigns across media platforms.

His hit single ‘Obia Wone Master’ was adjudged the Hip-life song of the year at this year's VGMAs.

The Black Stars have been in camp three weeks now in Dubai preparing for the upcoming AFCON to by hosted in Egypt hopping to end the 37 years jinx of not winning the competition.

Ghana finds themselves in Group F together with defending champions and five time champions, Cameroon, Benin and also Guinea Bissau. They will play their first match against Benin on the 25th of June 2019 in Ismailia where the team is based.

Watch the video below;