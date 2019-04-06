VIDEO: Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly scores sublime rabona goal in training

Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly scored a beautiful 'rabona' goal in training to the awe of Napoli fans.
The Manchester United target show his footwork's after dummying Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne in a one on one game before skillfully scoring the rabona.
The towering center-back showed fans this week why he has become one of the most sought-after players in Europe in recent months.
The Napoli defender was spotted scoring with a rabona effort in training, with social media reacting greatly to Koulibaly's sublime effort.
With the "ball-playing centre-back" becoming what can arguably be deemed as the new hipster position in modern football, the Senegalese man has put down a strong case as a player in demand should a bigger team in Europe look to acquire his services.
WATCH VIDEO BELOW
One of the best defenders in the world, ladies and gentlemen 😳👌 @kkoulibaly26 @sscnapoli pic.twitter.com/ftLC3NIipY
— 433 (@official433) April 4, 2019