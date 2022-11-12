GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Nicholas Mensah's brilliant winner as Asante Kotoko beat Medeama in Tarkwa

Published on: 12 November 2022
Nicholas Mensah scored a brilliant goal to inspire Asante Kotoko to victory against Medeama in Tarkwa. 

The winger picked up the ball on the right side with little danger, but he managed to create a chance that he brilliantly converted.

He nutmegged his opponent, carried the ball into the box, and unleashed a powerful drive past the goalkeeper at his near post.

The win means Kotoko head into the World Cup break in the top four while pressure mounts on Medeama coach David Duncan after four consecutive defeats.

 

