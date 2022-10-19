VIDEO: Nico Williams’ fantastic play and assist in Athletic Bilbao draw against Getafe

There is widespread support in Spain for Nico Williams, the brother of Ghana international Inaki Williams, to be named to the La Roja squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Nico had a strong start to the season, earning him a first-team call-up to Spain for UEFA Nations League matches against Switzerland and Portugal. He performed admirably against the former European champions.

Nico has maintained his high level at Athletic Bilbao following the international games, and he assisted a goal in their 2-2 draw with Getafe on Tuesday. After this exceptional personal move in which he left his opponent on the ground, he assisted Ral Garcia for Athletic's second goal.

Take a look at this — Nico Williams is the perfect definition of a nuisance winger, fantastic work on the wings. pic.twitter.com/8CXQi8e6zP — The Red Fury (@SpainSystem) October 18, 2022

The 18-year-old has five goal contributions in 10 league games this season.