VIDEO: Nigeria dominate Sao Tome and Principe with a resounding 6-0 victory

Published on: 10 September 2023
Nigeria on Sunday ended their campaign in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series in grand style as they romped to a 6-0 win over Sao Tome and Principe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Victor Osimhen scored a hat-trick in the game the Super Eagles dominated from start to finish.

First-half goals from the Napoli striker and Italy-based Ademola Lookman set the tone for Nigeria in Sunday’s game played under wet conditions.

The Super Eagles stepped up in the second half with Osimhen scoring twice in the second 45 minutes with the duo of Taiwo Awoniyi and Samuel Chukwueze also getting on the scorers sheet.

