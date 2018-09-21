VIDEO: Normalisation Committee vice Lucy Quist reiterates football can help boost economy

Vice president of the Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee Lucy Quist says football as a major tool for development.

The former Airtel Ghana Managing Director is on a four-member team to restructure football in the country after it was rocked by corruption.

An investigative piece by ace journalist Anas Armeyaw Anas which was premiered in June this year, showed some Ghana FA officials including referees taking bribes.

"I see football and sport in general but particularly today football as an extremely important part of our development as individuals and our development as a nation,'' she said during the launch of the Accra Venue Local Organizing Committee for the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

''Sport is about development, it is about skill, it is about commitment, it is about dedication, it is about the tenacity to win against the odds, it is about the willingness to say that I will go the extra mile, even though at this point in time, I am exhausted, I am tired, my muscles are aching and I have a team counting on me and more importantly in their case I have a nation counting on me.''

Watch Lucy Quist's speech at the inauguration of the Accra Venue LOC for 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations: