VIDEO: On-loan Edwin Gyasi starts training with FC Dallas

On-loan Edwin Gyasi has started training with Major League Soccer side FC Dallas at Advocare Field 1 at Toyota Soccer Center.

The Netherlands-born has been transferred by Bulgarian top-flight side CSKA Sofia.

FC Dallas has the option to buy Gyasi’s contract at the end of the 2019 season to make the transfer permanent and will occupy an international slot.

Gyasi, 28, has six goals and 10 assists in 50 appearances for CSKA.

He began his career in AZ Alkmaar academy system before joining Dutch second-division team SC Telstar on a one-year loan, where he scored three goals and recorded one assist in 31 appearances.