VIDEO: On-loan Ema Twumasi scores to help USL side Austin Bold FC win Copa Tejas

On-loan Ema Twumasi scored the first goal as Austin Bold FC coasted to a 3-0 win over over 10-man Rio Grande Valley to win the inaugural Copa Tejas.

Twumasi arrived at the top of the box right on time to slot Thomas de Villardi’s left-wing cross past RGVFC goalkeeper Nicolas Corti into the bottom-left corner in the 33rd minute.

He could have scored a brace but the FC Dallas-owned graduate headed a rebound over the crossbar in the first half.

This was after Rio Grande Valley had the goalkeeper Corti sent off with a straight red card for handling the ball outside his penalty area when he made a sliding challenge to prevent a breakaway.