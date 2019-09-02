VIDEO: On-loan Ema Twumasi scores to help USL side Austin Bold FC win Copa Tejas

On-loan Ema Twumasi scored the first goal as Austin Bold FC coasted to a 3-0 win over over 10-man Rio Grande Valley to win the inaugural Copa Tejas.
Twumasi arrived at the top of the box right on time to slot Thomas de Villardi’s left-wing cross past RGVFC goalkeeper Nicolas Corti into the bottom-left corner in the 33rd minute.
He could have scored a brace but the FC Dallas-owned graduate headed a rebound over the crossbar in the first half.
This was after Rio Grande Valley had the goalkeeper Corti sent off with a straight red card for handling the ball outside his penalty area when he made a sliding challenge to prevent a breakaway.
FULL TIME: 3-0 | #AUSvRGV pic.twitter.com/zUxmfFi1zb
— USL Championship (@USLChampionship) September 2, 2019